Star Wars: Mark Hamill Honors One of His Most Iconic Outfits

✖

Mark Hamill is a light in the darkness when it comes to Twitter. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars sometimes posts throwback content, and occasionally makes fun of some of his early outfit choices. Considering Hamill's rise to fame happened in the late '70s, there are many photos of the actor in interesting clothes. A fan favorite ensemble is a gold jumpsuit he wore during a sketch on German TV. This week, some fans shared pictures of the outfit (again) and Hamill had some fun with them (again).

“@HamillHimself If Darth Vader had seen you in this outfit, he wouldn’t have wanted you to join him on the dark side,” @StinaValentine wrote. “But if ABBA had seen me in this outfit, they would have wanted me to join them on tour. #AbbaWannabe,” Hamill replied. “Who wore it better? Like for Mark, Retweet for Mark,” @TheFknLizrdKing added with a side-by-side picture of Snoke. “I must have worn it better to get a #DiscoLuke Action Figure. Just sayin'... #Luke_ingGood,” Hamill replied. You can check out the tweets below:

But if ABBA had seen me in this outfit, they would have wanted me to join them on tour.#AbbaWannabe https://t.co/fvSCj0YMns pic.twitter.com/nKhQaccV42 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 5, 2020

Recently, Hamill revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared.

Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

The Mandalorian probably won't be the last time Hamill provides a cameo in a Star Wars project, but it is very unlikely that we will ever see him play Luke Skywalker again in the franchise. While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would probably his final appearance as Luke in Star Wars.

Star Wars is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.