Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Continues His Countdown to Halloween by Taking Costume Suggestions

Tomorrow is Halloween and people all over social media are celebrating the spookiest day of the year, including Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars has been posting tons of fun Halloween content, including some adorable kids dressed like his iconic character. The actor's latest post teases one more day until the holiday and includes that he's open to taking costume suggestions. In the post, he shared some hilarious photos of "Mark Camel" and masks of his own face.

"ONLY 1 DAY 'TIL HALLOWEEN!," Hamill wrote. What will MAR🐫 be wearing? #SuggestionsWelcome #HAMILLWEEN"

Many people chimed in to suggest a costume for the actor:

"Mark, I don't expect anything less but you dying your hair green and doing a full #Joker make up! Pretty pleeeeease, that would be awesome!!!😀😀😀," @HamillShe wrote.

"Go as you are and when someone asks if you're Mark Hamill, tell them it's a costume and be all flattered that they think it's so realistic and convincing. (I hear it worked for George Lucas at DragonCon)," @cara_chapel suggested.

"How about Freddie Kreuger?," @harshit_mewar89 added.

"This year I think SkekTek seems most fitting," @GratefulMom1979 suggested. (SkekTek is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance character voiced by Hamill.)

What would you like to see Hamill dress up as? Tell us in the comments!

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he'll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.