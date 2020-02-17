Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has a Message for Anyone Thinking It’s Just for Boys

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… Mark Hamill is the best part of Twitter. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films is always cracking dad jokes, teasing fans, and making the Internet a more wholesome place.

Today, Hamill outdid himself with a message to anyone who thinks Star Wars is just for boys.

“My 5 year old daughter picked these shoes, and a boy at school said Star Wars is for boys. She said Star Wars is for girls too. What do you think @HamillHimself?,” @kristalfstr asked.

“Sometimes boys can be such stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerfherders!

#StarWarsIsForEveryone,” the actor replied with some fun space emojis. And he’s absolutely correct!

In fact, a huge portion of the Star Wars fandom is made up of women. Back in 2017, Box Office Mojo calculated that 43% of the audience during Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s opening weekend were women. While many of us have been die-hard fans since the originals, the franchise has adapted even more women followers since the new trilogy began. According to interviews conducted by Newsweek upon The Last Jedi‘s release, the fandom is full of young girls who feel empowered thanks to Rey.

Many women were quick to comment on Mark Hamill’s post to share their stories of being a part of the fandom.

"Seriously, I was told the same thing when I had a Star Wars lunch box in grade school back in the 80s. I didn't get it then, I pointed to Leia on the lunchbox & said, there's a "girl" in it. Decades later this is still a thing?!?," @BhanLiz shared.

“Seriously, I was told the same thing when I had a Star Wars lunch box in grade school back in the 80s. I didn’t get it then, I pointed to Leia on the lunchbox & said, there’s a “girl” in it. Decades later this is still a thing?!?,” @BhanLiz shared.

"My granddaughter has been a Jedi since birth," @tessgerritsen added.

“My granddaughter has been a Jedi since birth,” @tessgerritsen added.

"Shoutout to all the Star Wars ladies!! Me in 1995 vs. Now," @JamieCinematics chimed in. (Yes, I snuck myself in there.)

“Shoutout to all the Star Wars ladies!! Me in 1995 vs. Now,” @JamieCinematics chimed in. (Yes, I snuck myself in there.)

In addition to spreading equality within the fandom, Hamill also recently celebrated a Twitter milestone: 3 millions followers!

The actor can be seen next in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is hitting theaters later this year.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.