Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reacts to Video of Protester Playing Imperial March For Police

This week, Star Wars actor John Boyega received a lot of love and support on social media after giving a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Many people posted about the actor's speech, including his Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker tweeted, "Never been more proud of you, John." Hamill has always been vocal on social media about his beliefs and the current protests are no exception. In fact, the actor recently shared a video of a protestor "trolling" the police by using "The Imperial March," which is otherwise known as "Darth Vader's theme."

“This dude trolling the police with Star Wars - Imperial March is exactly the Twitter content I am here for today…,” @RexChapman tweeted. Hamill reshared the video and captioned it with a bunch of cry-laughing emojis as well as heart emojis. Someone in the comments asked Hamill, “Do you think Darth Vader would approve?” and the actor replied with a thumbs up. Here are some other good posts from the comments section: “Note: They aren’t speaking English. Some things transcend language and cultures,” one fan pointed out. “@HamillHimself's reaction is priceless,” another added. “43 year laters and you're still MY hero fighting back against the forces of darkness. The force is indeed strong in you, Skywalker!!!,” some else replied. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Hamill also reacted to Trump's campaign comparing itself to the Death Star. "'Your overconfidence is your weakness' - 'Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny,'" Hamill shared on Twitter. "'Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?' (& many MANY more)." The tweet also included images of the Death Star being blown up and a meme about the illuminating power of an exploding Death Star. You can check it out below:

"Your overconfidence is your weakness"-"Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny"-"Who's the more foolish...the fool or the fool who follows him?" (& many MANY more) #Red5StandingBy https://t.co/j0zNNWL4TC pic.twitter.com/7BkDx9om2J — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 7, 2020

Hamill can currently be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is now streaming on Disney+.

