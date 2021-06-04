Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Original Empire Strikes Back Trailer, Pokes Fun At Luke and Leia Kiss

✖

Another day, another delightful Star Wars-themed tweet by Mark Hamill. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker often graces social media with throwbacks and his captions always give us a laugh. Recently, he posted some behind-the-scenes clips from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and poked fun at his castmate, Harrison Ford. Today, he shared the original trailer for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but this time commended Ford and poked fun at himself.

"On this day 41 years ago, #StarWars 'The Empire Strikes Back' made its debut opening in theaters across the country. Here's the original trailer that Harrison Ford did the VO on. See if you can spot any other Easter Eggs," @Stephen_Stanton tweeted on May 21st. "I had never seen this before. Retweeting it for Harrison's incredibly dynamic VO performance alone! #FantasticFieryFord," Hamill replied. "(Please ignore the part where I make a move on my sister)," he added. You can check out the trailer in the tweet below:

(please ignore the part where I make a move on my sister)😚😳 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 4, 2021

In addition to always sharing fun content on Twitter, Hamill also recently joined TikTik. After calling out a fake TikTok account last month, the actor decided to join the social media site himself. Hamill's first video featured his dog, Mable, and it was an instant success. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 2 million followers. You can follow him on the social media app here.

Currently, Hamill is in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

What do you think about the original trailer for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? Were you surprised by Harrison Ford's voiceover? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and more Star Wars films are currently available to stream on Disney+.