Mark Hamill Has the Perfect Troll Response to TikTok Hater

After calling out a fake TikTok account this month, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill decided to join the social media site himself. Hamill's first video was a cute little clip of him with his dog, Mable, and it was an instant hit. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 1.4 million followers. Hamill claimed his first video might end up being his last, but he's clearly having too much fun. The actor's second post was a fun crossover between Star Wars and The Office, and now he's back with his third (and arguably best) video.

One TikTok user was hilariously salty about Hamill's instant success on the site, so he posted a "rant" saying, "It is unbelievable how some of us can spend years on this app, post hundreds of hours of content, never crack a million views, and this ‘actor’ shows up from this old ass movie, drops one video, gets three million hits, and half a million followers in a day. This is b*llshit." The video caught Hamill's attention, and he had the best reply. "Hi! It’s that ‘actor’ from that old ass movie. What a wonderfully warm welcome to TikTok you’ve given me and it’s nice to see another satisfied customer." You can check out Hamill's video below:

Taking a look at the OP's TikTok page, it appears @dreadpiratedad is actually a Star Wars fan. He posted his reaction video to the reaction, which shows him spitting out a drink in shock while using a Star Wars mug. He also posted another video explaining that he, of course, knows who Hamill is and was just joking in the original video. You can view both posts below:

In addition to joining TikTok, Hamill also recently revealed he is in Serbia is to film his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The movie will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

