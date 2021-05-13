Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares His “First (and Probably Last)” TikTok

✖

Last week, beloved Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to social media to warn of a fake TikTok account that was pretending to be him. He wanted fans to know that he wasn't on the social media site, but it looks like he's already changed his mind and decided to make a real account. Hamill joined TikTok this week to share a fun video of him with his dog, Mable. You can follow him on the social media app here to check out his first "(and probably last)" TikTok.

"Tell Me Your Dog Is Needy Without Telling Me Your Dog Is Needy #TheREALHamillHimself #demandingdoggie," Hamill captioned the post. The video shows him sitting with Mable and ends with some cute pup kisses. The post already has over 600,000 likes and Hamill is nearing 450,000 follows on the social media site. You can view his first TikTok below:

We love it when Hamill showcases his dogs on social media. In fact, he created a Twitter account for his pups a while back. Hamill also went viral back in 2019 for teaming up with Adam Driver to find a missing dog. Occasionally, he also shares fun content of other people's dogs, especially when Star Wars is involved!

In addition to joining TikTik, Hamill also recently revealed he is in Serbia is to film his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The movie will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

As for Star Wars, Hamill recently took to social media to ask fans to vote for Luke Skywalker's cameo in Star Wars: The Mandalorian for "the TV Must-See Moment" of 2020. This year, the BAFTAs are teaming up with Virgin Media for a fun fan contest that could earn one fan a big BAFTA night in. "This year, we’re bringing the Virgin Media BAFTAs to you. For your chance to win a VIP kit, vote for the TV Must-See Moment that brought you and your faves together in 2020," Virgin Media's website reads.

"This is the ONLY @BAFTA category chosen by the public in the UK. It would be an honor if the fans picked Luke’s surprise appearance to pick up Grogu as a Must-See. If you wish to vote go to http://virginmedia.com/bafta & thanks for being the best fans in the Galaxy," Hamill tweeted.

Are you going to follow Hamill on TikTok? Tell us in the comments!