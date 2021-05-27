Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares BTS Clip From Return of the Jedi, Pokes Fun at Harrison Ford

✖

Having a bad day? Chances are Mark Hamill's Twitter account will cheer you up! The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker is always posting delightful content ranging from Star Wars history to behind-the-scenes stories. Hamill also loves cracking jokes and had a great response earlier this week to the news of a recent paleontological discovery. In Hamill's latest tweet, he shared some adorable behind-the-scenes clips from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and poked fun at his longtime castmate, Harrison Ford.

"Return of the Jedi is trending so here's a fun bts clip of the three discussing their scenes, I'll never stop missing them," @sithshailar tweeted. "'Harrison would make a great director if he wasn't so lazy.'-mh Half this statement is true. Calling him lazy was false & a snarky remark, based on his well-known 'laid back' personality. Watch the great director in him teach us how to nail the laugh in this scene from #ROTJ," Hamill wrote. You can check out the clips in the post below:

"Harrison would make a great director if he wasn't so lazy."-mh Half this statement is true. Calling him lazy was false & a snarky remark, based on his well known "laid back" personality. Watch the great director in him teach us how to nail the laugh in this scene from #ROTJ👍🤣 https://t.co/8jqx9PW2uh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 27, 2021

In addition to being active on Twitter, Hamill also recently joined TikTik. After calling out a fake TikTok account earlier this month, Hamill decided to join the social media site himself. The actor's first video was a cute little clip of him with his dog, Mable, and it was an instant hit. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 1.8 million followers.

Hamill also recently revealed he is in Serbia to film his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The movie will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

