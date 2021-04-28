Star Wars: Mark Hamill Taking Part in May the Fourth Event

✖

Star Wars fans are less than a week away from getting to celebrate the best holiday of the year: May the Fourth. There is a lot to look forward to on Star Wars Day this year, including the premiere of The Bad Batch, the new spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars that follows the ragtag band of elite, experimental clones introduced in The Clone Wars' final season. In addition to The Bad Batch, you can also catch Luke Skywalker actor, Mark Hamill, take part in a special event for USC.

"IN ONE WEEK- Join me for a once-in-this-galaxy experience when I team up w/ Richard & Demi Weitz from RWQuarantunes for a virtual fundraising phenomenon benefiting the USC Leslie and William McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative," Hamill wrote on Twitter yesterday. "This incredible Zoom event will include performances by GREAT entertainers-visits from me & some of my favorite Star Wars pals! Go to https://maythe4th.usc.edu & use 'TheForce' discount code to bring the $500 ticket down to $100, which is tax-deductible, so DON'T MISS THE FUN," he added. "FYI: You can join us no matter where you are in the world, as long as you keep in mind the time difference. I'm in Serbia, so I'll be staying up to the middle of the night drinking many cups of STRONG coffee." You can check out his posts below:

This incredible Zoom event will include performances by GREAT entertainers-visits from me & some of my favorite Star Wars pals! Go to https://t.co/MlKXHrOyn7 & use “TheForce” discount code to bring the $500 ticket down to $100, which is tax deductible, so DON'T MISS THE FUN! #NAI pic.twitter.com/kKjsfKvvwW — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 27, 2021

In case you missed it, the reason Hamill is in Serbia is to film his upcoming movie The Machine, which he'll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The movie will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

You can also catch Hamill lending his voice to Amazon's Invincible, which is based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

What are your May the Fourth plans? Tell us in the comments!