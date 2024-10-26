Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Recent Writer Shakeups (And Fans Will Be Relieved)

Earlier this week, Star Wars’ New Jedi Order movie, the film set to feature Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker following the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, lost its screenwriter Steven Knight, but fans of the franchise shouldn’t be concerned just yet. In an interview with The Playlist, Ridley expressed her excitement for the film — and even though the film doesn’t have an official release date yet, either, she’s still looking forward to the process.

“We don’t have a date,” Ridley said. “I think the creative process is one that is really a journey.”

She continued, “And I’m really genuinely excited. And I have said I’m very excited, but I really do mean I’m excited about what’s coming. And I think we really have the luxury of making sure this is the right.”

The loss of Knight as a writer for the film is just the latest scribe exits from the film, which has caused some fans to wonder about the status of the film more broadly. Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Justin Britt-Gibson (Banshee, The Strain), both departed the film in 2023. However, while the writing of the film seems to be in flux, the Star Wars film does still reportedly have Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River) attached to direct. At this point, we don’t really know much about what the film is about, though Lindelof and Britt-Gibson’s version would have followed a much older Rey as she tried to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Despite Ridley’s excitement for New Jedi Order, the latest update regarding the film’s writer is a little concerning. While it is not uncommon for films to undergo various changes during the development phase of things, given the volatility in the Star Wars franchise — at least in terms of fan reception of various Star Wars projects — could be indicative of issues finding a way forward with the story and project overall. Ridley has previously called Obaid-Chinoy’s idea for the film “cool as sh-t” and even said “if it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘Okay, call me in five years.’ But it’s worthwhile.” The notion that the film’s general idea is good is one thing, but finding a solid execution of a good idea into a script is a completely different thing — just ask any writer — not to mention that the stakes when it is in the Star Wars franchise are their own hurdle as well.

But it’s not all matters of concern for the Star Wars franchise. This week also had a surprising update about The Mandalorian & Grogu. A new report from Puck indicated that the film has wrapped filming, having begun filming in June of this year. That film, which will star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian and Grogu (technically an animatronic puppet but still a fan favorite), is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2026. The Mandalorian television series creator Jon Favreau is directing the film. Alien and Avatar franchise star Sigourney Weaver is also reported to appear in the film.