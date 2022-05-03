Here Are The LEGO Sets and Bonuses to Get For Star Wars Day 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have a Star Wars LEGO set on your wishlist, now would be the time to grab it. LEGO is in the midst of their May the 4th / Star Wars Day promotion (5/1 – 5/8), and several bonuses are up for grabs with your purchases. These bonuses include the following:

As noted, all Star Wars LEGO purchases that pass the thresholds are eligible for the freebies, but here are some recently released Star Wars sets that are going to be among the hottest items for the event:

Star Wars UCS 75313 AT-AT ($799.99) – Order at LEGO: The massive Star Wars AT-AT LEGO set features a moveable head, poseable legs, rotating cannons with recoil action, bomb drop hatch, and side panels that can be removed to show off a detailed interior. There's even a hook and wire to recreate the Luke Skywalker scene from The Battle of Hoth.

In addition to the Luke Skwyalker minifigure, the AT-AT Lego set also includes General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, a Snowtrooper Commander and four Snowtrooper minifigures. There are also two speeder bikes and an E-Web heavy repeating blaster. According to LEGO, you can fit up to 40 Snowtrooper minifigures inside the AT-AT if you want to go all-out. with the display. Includes 6785 pieces.

Star Wars UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder Set ($199.99) – Order at LEGO (VIP only until May 4th): The LEGO UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set is based on the vehicle from A New Hope, and features a two-seater cockpit, exposed turbine engine, curved cockpit windscreen, an exclusive C-3PO minifigure (with 2K moulded legs and a side print), and a display stand with plaque. Includes 1890 pieces.

Star Wars Boba Fett Throne Room and Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Sets ($59.99 – $99.99):

LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trench Run, Training on Dagobah, and Trash Compactor Sets ($59.99 – $89.99):

Star Wars The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, And Dark Trooper Helmet Sets ($59.99 each):