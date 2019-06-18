Jon Hamm Disappointed He Hasn’t Been in a Star Wars Movie Yet

Jon Hamm’s breakout role came in AMC’s Mad Men, with the actor’s good looks, charm, and intense on-screen presence earning him legions of fans. With virtually every report that comes out about a new superhero movie, Hamm’s name gets tossed into the mix as an appropriate performer to bring a character to life, with Hamm himself oftentimes fueling the fires of speculation when addressing those reports. The actor has managed to avoid joining any superhero franchises up to this point, though the actor did recently admit that not only is he interested in taking a role in a Star Wars film, but he is actively pursuing the prospect.

“My version of that is the Star Wars stuff,” Hamm shared with BuzzFeed while conversing with Nick Offerman about his failures to join the Lord of the Rings franchise. “There’ve been more Star Wars things with more people in them. Where’s my phone call? I’ve been a nerf-herder. I get the lingo.”

While Offerman noted that it was good that Hamm could vent his disappointment, the actor joked, “Still a little upset about that.”

Hamm might not have had the opportunity to join a project set in the galaxy far, far away just yet, but the future is looking bright, as there are a number of exciting projects on the horizon.

Production on the first live-action Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, may have concluded, but Disney+ will be moving forward with a new prequel series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story characters Cassian Andor and K-2SO. With The Mandalorian having amassed an impressive ensemble cast, this new prequel series could provide Hamm with the opportunity he’s looking for.

If a movie is more in line with what Hamm was hoping for, there are anywhere between three and six films he could potentially join in the near future. Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson was announced to develop a new trilogy, the first of which he would write and direct. Last year, Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were announced to also be developing a series of films. Disney confirmed the release dates of three unnamed Star Wars films which will hit theaters every other December beginning in 2022.

Lucasfilm has kept a tight lid on details about the future of the franchise, so it’s unclear if both trilogies are still being developed or if plans have changed and only one trilogy will end up being released. Regardless, Hamm still has a number of opportunities to pursue in the franchise.

