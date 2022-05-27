Top Gun: Maverick World Premiere to Livestream on YouTube

✖

On Monday, hot of Top Gun: Maverick's crowd-pleasing debut at CinemaCon, Paramount Global announced an exclusive partnership with YouTube to livestream the film's world premiere event. MTV News and Velocity are producing the stream, with MTV News correspondents Josh Horowitz, Dometi Pongo, and Simone Boyce hosting. According to a press release, the stream will "provide fans at home with the opportunity to view real-time, exclusive content and red-carpet moments from the film's San Diego premiere event on May 4th. The stream will also feature members of the film's cast and creative team, including stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, director Joe Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

Paramount will play the stream across its many branded YouTube channels, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and other Paramount channels. The event makes use of YouTube's new Live Redirect feature.

"Through our partnership with YouTube, for the first-time Paramount will fully capture the collective power of our global YouTube channels from our brands. The Top Gun franchise has a truly global reach and is loved by fans around the world, and through the livestream of Top Gun: Maverick's premiere event, we'll connect with audiences worldwide in an inclusive and engaging way," said Lee Sears, Executive Vice President and Head of Velocity International, and General Manager of International Events, Digital, Ad sales & Integrated Marketing, Paramount Global in the press release.

"This livestream event is such a powerful and innovative use of Paramount's global reach across their network of YouTube channels," said Fede Goldenberg, Global Head of TV & Movie AVOD Partnerships, YouTube. "We're proud to partner with such an iconic brand on an experience that will delight fans around the world through exclusive access to the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet."

YouTube creators, including Ian Boggs, will attend the red-carpet event in person to offer their subscribers an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience. Regional channel managers worldwide will interact live with fans from the MTV YouTube channels in their native languages to provide fans with a more engaging and inclusive experience. Google TV will promote the event on its carousel, and there will be an exclusive screening for creators later in May.

Fans can watch the Top Gun: Maverick premiere livestream event beginning on May 4th at 6:30 p.m. ET via Paramount's branded YouTube channels worldwide. Top Gun: Maverick will open wide in movie theaters on May 27th.