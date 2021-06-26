Star Wars Movie Star Confused by All the Disney+ Spinoffs

✖

Star Wars' Disney+ presence is growing fast enough that even actors who starred in the Star Wars movies are having trouble keeping up with it. That's the case for Liam Neeson, who played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phanom Menace. Qui-Gon was Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) master while he was a padawan. Qui-Gon was also the first Jedi to discover how to manifest himself through the Force after death (that we know of). That's left fans wondering if Neeson could return in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series as Qui-Gon in Force ghost form. Neeson has commented on those theories before. Now he tells Collider that he can't even keep up with how many Star Wars spinoff projects are in the works. He uses that as a jumping-off point to reflect on how the Star Wars franchise and its fans have changed since he was a part of it all.

"I know there's so many spinoffs," Neeson says. "I'm a little confused, I must admit. And, you know, when I was in the first one, The Phantom Menace, it was like 'oh, would you sign this it's for my kid' and now it's like 'oh would you sign this it's for my father' or 'would you sign this it's for my grandfather,' I mean it's been three generations now since these movies came out."

"I remember being in Belfast, in the theater, having a day off and going to see it, the first one, I think it was Episode IV, I believe, with Harrison [Ford] and Mark [Hamill] and Carrie [Fisher], of course, and uh, in this packed Belfast cinema, all ages, kids, old people ... and seeing this extraordinary film set in outer space, set in different places and stuff -- it was just totally unique and incredibly entertaining. Never once did I think I might be a part of it somewhere down the line. But it's still going strong. There are all these spinoffs, and I'm not surprised there's a spinoff of Obi-Wan, and the nuance there -- I look forward to seeing it, very much."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series stars Ewan McGregor, returning as the title character, and Hayden Christensen, reprising his role as Darth Vader. The series also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Carmen Cuba is the casting director.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production and will stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

