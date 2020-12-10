"10 Star Wars" Trends Online as Fans Freak Out Over New Disney+ Shows

The Walt Disney Company wasted no time with their Disney Investor Day presentation, starting the event with a huge announcement by confirming they're developing 10 exclusive series from Marvel Studios, another 10 exclusive series for Star Wars, and multiple other film and TV projects from other studios to debut on Disney+ over the next few years. News of this, and the specific notion that there will be 10 Star Wars shows on the platform, quickly caught fire and has fans of that franchise in a galaxy far, far away flipping out; so much so that "10 Star Wars" quickly climbed the trending topics and as of this writing sitting at the #5 topic on the social media site. We've collected some of the best reactions below!

Among the other projects that Disney confirmed are in the works for their streaming service includes 15 live-action series, animated series, and Pixar series, and another 15 live-action, animated, and Pixar movies coming directly to the streaming service. Disney followed that up by announcing the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon, the new movie from Walt Disney Animation, will be extending and getting a Premiere Access release date on Disney+. They did not reveal as of yet that it would be $30, the same price that Mulan released on Premiere Access.

"While I wish we could be together for this, I think you'll find the presentation we have you to be truly spectacular," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said as the presentation began. He highlighted Disney+'s success in its first year, noting: "Given that story telling is at the heart of everything we do at Disney, we're incredibly proud of how our stories ave been embraced by people around the world. More than 1 billion people have identified themselves as true fans with deep connections to our brands." Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers.

Chapek also laid out how curiosity becomes central for leading Disney into the future "with smart, bold risks and strategic investments" in their future." "10 Star Wars" is definitely among them.