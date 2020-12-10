"10 Star Wars" Trends Online as Fans Freak Out Over New Disney+ Shows
The Walt Disney Company wasted no time with their Disney Investor Day presentation, starting the event with a huge announcement by confirming they're developing 10 exclusive series from Marvel Studios, another 10 exclusive series for Star Wars, and multiple other film and TV projects from other studios to debut on Disney+ over the next few years. News of this, and the specific notion that there will be 10 Star Wars shows on the platform, quickly caught fire and has fans of that franchise in a galaxy far, far away flipping out; so much so that "10 Star Wars" quickly climbed the trending topics and as of this writing sitting at the #5 topic on the social media site. We've collected some of the best reactions below!
Among the other projects that Disney confirmed are in the works for their streaming service includes 15 live-action series, animated series, and Pixar series, and another 15 live-action, animated, and Pixar movies coming directly to the streaming service. Disney followed that up by announcing the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon, the new movie from Walt Disney Animation, will be extending and getting a Premiere Access release date on Disney+. They did not reveal as of yet that it would be $30, the same price that Mulan released on Premiere Access.
"While I wish we could be together for this, I think you'll find the presentation we have you to be truly spectacular," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said as the presentation began. He highlighted Disney+'s success in its first year, noting: "Given that story telling is at the heart of everything we do at Disney, we're incredibly proud of how our stories ave been embraced by people around the world. More than 1 billion people have identified themselves as true fans with deep connections to our brands." Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers.
Chapek also laid out how curiosity becomes central for leading Disney into the future "with smart, bold risks and strategic investments" in their future." "10 Star Wars" is definitely among them.
YUB NUB!!
prevnext
10 Star Wars shows?! pic.twitter.com/k6jr1AyXPc— Bryan Young (@swankmotron) December 10, 2020
OMGGGG
prevnext
10 STAR WARS SERIES IN THE NEXT 2 YEARS?! OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/SuMXBUyCJw— J A M E S (@Galaxy_RSG3664) December 10, 2020
Any guesses?
prevnext
10 STAR WARS SHOWS (my guess)
• Bo-Katan
• Boba Fett
• Ahsoka Tano
• Obi-Wan Kenobi
• Ezra
• Cal Kestis
• Luke Skywalker
• Old Republic
• Cassian Andor
• Darth Maul
#DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/ITEc0nd0me— BluRay𝔸ngel 🎄 (@BluRayAngel) December 10, 2020
Straight into my veins
prevnext
Disney announce 10 Marvel Series and 10 Star Wars series...
Me: pic.twitter.com/dv2PbTPtPp— Dominic Burgess (@dominicburgess) December 10, 2020
WHAT!?
prevnext
10 MARVEL SHOWS
10 STAR WARS SHOWS
WHAT!? 🤯 #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/MoZ4VZjSQ8— BluRay𝔸ngel 🎄 (@BluRayAngel) December 10, 2020
-Headphone Warning-
prevnext
10 Star Wars series... pic.twitter.com/wQGkuFcvDC— 🧬 (@slvgggg) December 10, 2020
IT'S HAPPENING
prevnext
10 Star Wars series over the next couple years! #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/3JzyYTRWcq— Star Wars Chronicles (@ChroniclesWars) December 10, 2020
How many involve Dave Filoni?
prevnext
So the key question is: How many of the 10 Star Wars shows that just got teased involve Dave Filoni? https://t.co/yqoVNdWMJG— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) December 10, 2020
The Grogu Show
prevnext
When you hear there’s 10 Star Wars series: pic.twitter.com/JARewefrpf— Scott ThXmas (@OGScottieT) December 10, 2020
No lies detected
prev
It's funny to me how Disney said, "Maybe we should back off on making one Star Wars movie per year, because the quality's being diluted" and also is now saying "10 Star Wars TV shows is a good idea, right?"— Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) December 10, 2020