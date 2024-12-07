Ahsoka Season 2 Filming Start Date Reportedly Revealed (And It’s Soon)

The possible filming start date for Ahsoka Season 2 has been revealed, as the Star Wars show is hoping to begin rolling cameras in April 2025. Production is set to take place in the United Kingdom, marking a departure from the first season, which was shot in Los Angeles. Per IndieWire, the plan is for Ahsoka Season 2 to incorporate “multiple different film techniques,” another notable change for the show. Season 1 was filmed in The Volume, the revolutionary soundstages used on the likes of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahsoka Season 1 premiered on Disney+ in 2023. Originally billed as a limited series, Lucasfilm confirmed a second season was in the works earlier this year. No release date has been set. Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer, recently confirmed that he is the sole writer on Ahsoka Season 2, just as he was for the show’s first season.

This lines up with what fans have previously heard about the Ahsoka Season 2 production timeline. Back in September, series star Natasha Liu Bordizzo stated cameras wouldn’t roll until Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu (which Filoni co-wrote and produced) wrapped. While that movie isn’t due in theaters until May 2026, it was reported in October that The Mandalorian & Grogu had completed production. So now it seems like Filoni will be able to focus all of his energies on Ahsoka Season 2, finishing the scripts as he gears up for production.

Assuming Ahsoka Season 2 remains on schedule, there should be some substantial updates revealed in the near future. To date, there haven’t been any casting announcements. While it’s to be expected main players like Rosario Dawson, Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, and others will return, it’ll be interesting to see if there are any new additions to the show. In particular, the creative team has to decide what to do with Baylan Skoll, who was portrayed by the late Ray Stevenson. The character survived Ahsoka Season 1’s events, with the finale teasing intriguing developments for him; it’s possible the role will be recast.

Lucasfilm looking beyond The Volume for Ahsoka Season 2 is a fascinating development, suggesting the series will do some location shooting this time around. While The Volume is an amazing technological achievement representing ILM’s next leap forward, it has received some criticisms (bland visuals, limited space), implying that it isn’t the be all, end all for productions. Diversifying Ahsoka Season 2’s filming techniques should help the series feel more cinematic, conveying the tremendous scale and scope synonymous with Star Wars.

If Ahsoka Season 2 does begin filming in April, viewers probably won’t get to see the episodes until some point in 2026. As a comparison, Ahsoka Season 1 was in production from May-October 2022, so it’s reasonable to assume the second season will follow a similar timeline. What that means for Filoni’s announced New Republic era movie remains to be seen. That project probably won’t move forward in earnest until Ahsoka Season 2 is finished.