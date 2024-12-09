Movies

Golden Globes: The Penguin, Wicked Score Big Nominations

Several popular movies and shows landed big Golden Globe nominations.

By

Image Courtesy of HBO

Monday morning brought with it the nominations for the 2024 edition of the Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony won’t be taking place until January 5th (on CBS and Paramount+), but movie and TV fans now know which titles are going to be competing for the show’s biggest awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but popular titles like Wicked and The Penguin both emerged as big contenders on nomination morning. Wicked landed a Best Motion Picture nomination, with both of its leads also getting a nod. The same goes for The Penguin, but for television.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

  • Alien Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Inside Out 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl With the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie – Maria
  • Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
  • Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
  • Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Amy Adams – Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell – Hit Man
  • Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Peter Straughan – Conclave

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
  • Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
  • Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
  • Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl
  • “Compress/Repress” – Challengers
  • “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
  • “Forbidden Road” – Better Man
  • “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot
  • “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series – Drama

  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley – Black Doves
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne – Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
  • Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Kahtryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara – Griselda
  • Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • Hannah Einbender – Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning – Ripley
  • Jessica Gunner – Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Tadanoby Asano – Shōgun
  • Javier Bardem – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna – La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Standup Comedy on Television

  • Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
  • Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
  • Adam Sandler: Love You
  • Ali Wong: Single Lady
  • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Tagged:
,

Related Posts