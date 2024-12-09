Golden Globes: The Penguin, Wicked Score Big Nominations

Monday morning brought with it the nominations for the 2024 edition of the Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony won’t be taking place until January 5th (on CBS and Paramount+), but movie and TV fans now know which titles are going to be competing for the show’s biggest awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but popular titles like Wicked and The Penguin both emerged as big contenders on nomination morning. Wicked landed a Best Motion Picture nomination, with both of its leads also getting a nod. The same goes for The Penguin, but for television.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic Box Office Achievement

Alien Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress” – Challengers

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kahtryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunner – Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanoby Asano – Shōgun

Javier Bardem – MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance in Standup Comedy on Television