Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Drops Another Hilarious Phantom Menace Easter Egg

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has not been shy about showing love to the polarizing prequel trilogy. The series premiere last week made a very obvious (and hilarious) nod to The Phantom Menace when bringing back slang from the Tatooine youth. Now, just one week later, a new episode of Skeleton Crew has arrived on Disney+, and another reference to Episode I has been spotted. This time, the Easter egg is a lot more obvious.

Early on in the new episode of Skeleton Crew, the main kids send their new pal, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) back into the depths of the pirate port to retrieve their droid, SM 33. The first mate droid from the ship they accidentally took to space has proven a useful and very loyal ally, and the kids make it clear they won’t go anywhere without him.

This sends Jod to a small workshop where broken and/or confiscated droids seem to find themselves. He checks out a couple of droids while trying to figure out which one belongs to his young cohorts, one of which should be instantly recognizable for Star Wars fans.

The third droid that Jod attempts to interact with is none other than a B1 battle droid, the very kind deployed by the Trade Federation in the Invasion of Naboo. Yes, these are the infamous “Roger, Roger” droids.

Not only is the appearance of a B1 droid in Skeleton Crew a nice Easter egg for fans of The Phantom Menace, but it also throws in a great joke that adds to the lore of those largely ineffective droids. The B1 models were known to be horrible, malfunctioning often and only ever achieving victory when able to utilize massive numbers. These things were basically junk, and that continues into the era of Skeleton Crew. When Jod attempts to turn the unit on, the droid manages to get out one sentence before its head breaks from its body and falls to the floor.

The droid’s single line takes things a step further by referencing the Clone Wars era, in a way only a B1 droid could. Before its head falls off, the droid simply asks, “Did we win?” Obviously, we now know that they droids didn’t win their battle with the clones — though you could also argue that there was never going to be a “winner” and there weren’t even actual “sides,” since the whole conflict was manufactured by the same person.

It appears Skeleton Crew plans to keep tossing in little Easter eggs and nods to the prequel films throughout its run, and there are plenty of Star Wars fans who are more than okay with that.