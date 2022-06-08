Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Funko Pops Add Tala Durith

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Ewan McGregor returns as the titular Jedi, years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He's joined by prequel co-star Hayden Christensen, who is back as Darth Vader. The fourth episode of the series premiered today, and so did the latest installment of Disney / Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Wednesdays product release program. Naturally, a Funko Pop is part of the new drops, and this time around it's Imperial officer Tala Durith (Indira Varma), which can be pre-ordered here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now.

Last week, Haja Estree and a new version of Reva with her lightsaber joined the Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop lineup, and both are available as retailer exclusives. Haja Estree is available here at Target and Reva is available to pre-order here at Walmart.

Wave 1 Funko Pops in the Obi-Wan Kenobi lineup, which includes a standard Obi-Wan Kenob, a Deluxe Ben Kenobi on Eopie, and Darth Vader. It also includes another version of Reva (Moses Ingram), one of the "fearsome" Inquisitors that have been charged with hunting down Jedi – with Obi-Wan being at the top of their most wanted list. Pre-orders for these Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pops are available to here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon now. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader are also available as Pop Keychains.

The Obi-Wan Wednesdays program from Lucasfilm and Disney will see new products inspired by the Disney+ series revealed each Wednesday through June 29th. We expect to see new Funko Pops launch during most of these events, with reveals inspired by the events of each episode. We also expect to see plenty of Hasbro Black Series and Vintage collection releases, which kicked of recently with an Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series figure and Darth Vader Helmet / Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber Black Series replicas. They also released a massive wave of figures for Star Wars Celebration 2022 and Obi-Wan Wednesdays. A full breakdown is available here.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.