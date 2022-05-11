Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Black Series Figure Pre-Orders Are Available Now

During the Star Wars Day aka May the 4th festivities last week, Hasbro revealed a huge lineup of the Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection action figures. However, they saved one of the biggest reveals for an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which featured Ewan McGregor as a guest in support of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

During the segment with comedian Mike Birbiglia, who has taken over hosting duties while Jimmy Kimmel is absent with COVID, McGregor showed off his Obi-Wan Kenobi “doll”, which is actually a Black Series figure that’s based on his appearance in the Disney+ series. The moment happens around the 7:28 mark in the video above.

Unfortunately for Hasbro, Ewan McGregor went on to bash their Photo Real technology a bit. For the most part, the Photo Real paint application process has resulted in more accurate head sculpts in Hasbro’s recent action figure releases, but they aren’t always spot on. McGregor noted that he was thoroughly scanned for the figure but “still, it somehow doesn’t quite look like me”.

Still, the Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure (as it is officially called) will be a hot item with collectors, and Hasbro has revealed that it will be available to pre-order starting today May 11th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. You’ll be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at launch time priced at $24.99.

Note that the bulk of Hasbro’s Star Wars Day action figure releases are available to pre-order now. All of the details are available right here via our master list. The official description for the Obi-Wan figure reads:

“STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. It also features the great articulation we have come to expect from Black Series, including the butterfly joints which allow more dynamic posing and articulation.

Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and poseable head, arms, and legs, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure also comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.”

Disney describes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows:

“Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin streaming on Disney+ May 27th.