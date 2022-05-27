Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Easter Egg Connects to Original Movie

✖

We're talking Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers below dudes! Star Wars fans were already well aware that the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi would touch on things from the prequel films and the original trilogy. The first episode alone gives us not only young Luke Skywalker on the family farm but also his sister, young Princess Leia, living a more glitzy life on the other side of the galaxy. In the first part of the series there was another Easter egg to the original series of movies though and it was one that you might not have realized was happening right in front of you.

As the episode unfolds we see that Obi-Wan has taken up residence in a cave on Tatooine. At one point a Jawa comes to his home to sell him some wears, including a piece that it seems Obi-Wan asked him to find specifically. After some haggling, Obi-Wan buys it, takes it to the Lars farm and leaves it behind for Luke (Owen promptly throws it back at him a couple of scenes later though). Eagle eye'd fans might notice that what Obi-Wan purchased and left for Luke was none other than the T-16 toy model that Luke is actually seen playing with in the original Star Wars. Below you'll find a photo of Obi-Wan holding it and a screenshot from the original Star Wars.

(Photo: Disney+)

To bring it all full circle to the original Star Wars, series star Ewan McGregor said that he's using the new Disney+ show to help bridge the gap between himself and Sir Alec Guinness' original portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 1977 film.

Speaking on Australia's The Project, McGregor revealed how he approached reprising the character more than twenty years after first playing the young Jedi in 1999's The Phantom Menace, saying: "[Obi-Wan] is always Alec Guinness to me. When I play him, I always have to have a sense of Alec Guinness. And now I'm closer to him in age — I didn't realize he was 63 when he made [Star Wars] ... I'm getting closer to that age now (laughs). As I get closer to him, I have to be more like him, I suppose. It's always been my mission to make my Obi-Wan Kenobi grow up into Alec Guinness, so I've always got Alec in my head."

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.