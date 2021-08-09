Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Compares Production to an Indie Film

✖

Virtually every corner of the Star Wars franchise pushes storytelling to new heights, thanks in large part to its impressive special effects, but Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma recently noted that, despite the scope of the story, director Deborah Chow created a vibe similar to shooting an independent film while actually bringing the story to life. The actor also pointed out that, despite having a passion for telling this particular story, she personally wasn't a major Star Wars fans, so she often finds herself asking Chow and co-star Ewan McGregor for an explanation on some of the scenes they are filming.

“It’s such a beast, like an octopus that needs wrangling but I’m having a brilliant time," Varma shared with Metro News. "Obviously, I can’t say anything about any of it but director Deborah Chow and Ewan on the acting side have somehow made it feel like an independent movie. Everyone has input, there are no fraying tempers.”

Varma also admitted that she has the same confusion regarding the chronological order of the entire franchise.

"It’s all new to me and really embarrassing," the actor joked. "I keep getting called out on stuff but I did play Princess Leia in the playground when I was six without having seen it – I had long plaits so I could do the hair. I’ve watched all the old ones now but I wouldn’t say I’m up to speed. I’m still not sure what order they all go in.”

This isn't the first star of the series to note that they feel somewhat confused about certain elements of the mythology, as Joel Edgerton noted that he feels "in the dark" about the series.

"I'm unable to discuss [the series] and potentially totally as in the dark as you are," Edgerton revealed to ComicBook.com when asked how his Owen Lars was involved in the narrative. "We all know the universe of Star Wars is on serious lockdown. Part of the reason for that is that people don't want the stories too spoiled before they come out. The great thing about Star Wars fans are they are the creators of the next Star Wars universes and I think that whoever's creating these things are creating them with the fans in mind, knowing that they hold the keys to that universe. To deviate too far from what you might expect could mean death by lightsaber and yet, to not introduce surprises within that mix is death to creativity."

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Are you looking forward to the new Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!