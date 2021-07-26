Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Says He's as in the Dark About the Story as Fans Are

✖

While Star Wars fans know the rough timeline and many of the stars of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, we're still largely unaware of what the actual narrative of the series will be and how it will connect the dots of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, with star Joel Edgerton recently claiming that he's as oblivious to the plot as fans likely are. It's entirely possible that the actor was merely playing coy about how Owen Lars will connect with the titular character's journey, though it's also possible that he hasn't yet started shooting the series and hasn't seen all of the scripts. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production.

"I'm unable to discuss [the series] and potentially totally as in the dark as you are," Edgerton revealed to ComicBook.com when asked how Owen was involved in the narrative. "We all know the universe of Star Wars is on serious lockdown. Part of the reason for that is that people don't want the stories too spoiled before they come out. The great thing about Star Wars fans are they are the creators of the next Star Wars universes and I think that whoever's creating these things are creating them with the fans in mind, knowing that they hold the keys to that universe. To deviate too far from what you might expect could mean death by lightsaber and yet, to not introduce surprises within that mix is death to creativity."

Edgerton stars with Dev Patel in the upcoming Arthurian adaptation The Green Knight, with Patel being a figure who is often cast by fans to take on a number of roles in the galaxy far, far away, but when asked if Edgerton could help recruit Patel into the franchise, he joked, "I'm a humble moisture farmer, I don't hold a lot of power in the Star Wars universe, but I'll give it a shot."

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Green Knight lands in theaters on July 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!