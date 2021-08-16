Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Filming Could Be Finishing Soon as Actors Wrap

✖

It's looking like the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ has wrapped production - or soon will. This latest insight about Obi-Wan Kenobi's has been gleaned by Star Wars fan sites that have been keeping a careful eye on the actors confirmed to be in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and have noticed a shift in their collective work status. Therefore, speculation is that Obi-Wan Kenobi is either done with production or is nearing that point, and is sending the wider swath of its cast home.

Sites like Bespin Bulletin have compiled information on recent updates about Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members like Sung Kang (F9), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones). Kang and Jackson have apparently both been spotted showing up at their next movie gigs. THR has noted that Rupert Friend has finished filming Kenobi, and Indira Varma outright posted a big farewell message on her Instagram:

“Being part of this amazing beast Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a trip. Fabulous cast of lovely people. Brilliant director Deborah Chow and the loveliest crew of creatives. I cannot wait to see the result of everyone’s incredible work and talent on screen. Thank you. May the force be with you.”

(Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm)

The report goes on to cite the fact that actress Simone Kessell seems to have also moved on, and that Tatooine sets used for Kenobi are seemingly no longer in use. It's a lot of circumstantial evidence that suggests Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is indeed done with production. Given what we've seen and/or heard, the series wrapping up shooting about this time makes sense - but then all this evidence may not account for one key thing the series could still have to film...

Of course, this Obi-Wan Kenobi series will have one of the most pivotal climaxes in all of Star Wars, one that the production could be keeping under the tightest of wraps. That of course would be the epic rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker... or rather, the first duel between old "Ben Kenobi" and the evil Darth Vader. That's an action sequence that showrunner Deborah Chow and her team could arguably want to film under the tightest of secrecy, with a minimal crew.

Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin/Darth Vader from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, which means fans will get a highly-anticipated onscreen reunion between Christensen and Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Their next duel may be something only the two actors and a small crew need to be a part of - and doesn't require a Tatooine set, as Kenobi would almost certainly travel elsewhere to face Vader. So has this big moment been shot yet?

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2022.