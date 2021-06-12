Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal First Look at Ewan McGregor

✖

There are a whole lot of Star Wars series coming to Disney+ and many are currently in production. The Rogue One prequel series, Andor, is currently in the process of filming and The Book of Boba Fett just wrapped production this week. The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to be released next year, and those aren't the only projects fans have to look forward to. Ewan McGregor is making his long-awaited return to the franchise in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is also currently in production. Set photos have already revealed some iconic Star Wars locations, but we're especially excited about the images that hit the Internet today, which feature McGregor as Obi-Wan.

McGregor previously teased that he'd be wearing a new costume in the movie, and while he's mostly covered up in the new images shared by Just Jared, you can get some little peeks at the outfit underneath. Many images have been shared on Twitter, and you can check out one of the posts below:

Ewan McGregor on the set of the upcoming Disney+ #ObiWan series https://t.co/ntGlILSW4J — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 12, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

"I like it. It’s like the beginning of Hollywood," McGregor recently said of the change in technology since his last time playing Obi-Wan. "It’s almost like when they had three-sided sets all in a row, and a bunch of guys with windup cameras, and you would just go from one stage to the other, one background to the other. Well, we’re doing sort of the same thing, except just the background changes instead of the stage. I’m excited about it because I feel like anything’s possible now. That you can invent stuff, interiors or exteriors that don’t exist in the real world, and put us into that environment. And also, you don’t have to fly ever. I mean, traveling has been great for the first 30 years of my career, but now I just want to stay at home. I just want to drive to work and drive home from work. I want a proper job."

Stay tuned for more updates about Obi-Wan Kenobi.