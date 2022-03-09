Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Official First Photos Unveiled

After months of waiting, fans have finally been given our first looks at Ewan McGregor’s return to the galaxy far, far away in the all-new series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, with additional images also offering fresh looks at supporting characters in the series. The new issue also offers a handful of details from the series’ cast and crew that offers insight into the adventure, though full details are still being kept under wraps. Interestingly, this magazine also marks the final print installment of the long-running magazine. Following the release of these images, an official teaser for the series was also unveiled, which you can check out above. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire Magazine. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Other confirmed cast members include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, with Jackson, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine in undisclosed roles. There are rumors that Qui-Gon Jinn (played by Liam Neeson in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) will appear in the series, and possibly young Luke Skywalker.

Are you looking forward to Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th. Keep reading to see all of the new photos.

Moses Ingram as Reva

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Joel Edgeerton as Owen Lars, Moses Ingram as Reva

