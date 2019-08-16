Could Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney+ Series Lead to Luke Skywalker Being Recast?

Star Wars fans are buzzing with excitement today after multiple reports confirmed that Ewan McGregor is in negotiations to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ limited series. While the series is currently untitled, and there’s no telling what parts of Obi-Wan’s life the series could cover, some are already beginning to speculate about what the project could entail. A running theory is that the series could focus on the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, during which Obi-Wan was in his self-imposed exile on Tatooine.

With that news in mind, we can’t help but wonder — could this series lead to a brand-new actor playing a young Luke Skywalker?

If the series were to take place in those years between the prequel and original trilogies, it certainly stands to reason that part of Obi-Wan’s journey would revolve around watching over a young Luke Skywalker. Granted, the canon of the original trilogy didn’t make that stretch of time seem very interesting, to the point where Mark Hamill previously joked that there’s no need to see a younger Luke before the events of A New Hope.

“It’d be pretty boring, you know?” Hamill explained back in 2017. “It’s set on a moisture farm on a desert planet. Yawn.”

In recent years, the larger Star Wars canon has expanded upon Obi-Wan’s exile even more, particularly within the Star Wars comic series. In between arcs of Jason Aaron’s run, the comic would dive into Luke reading Obi-Wan’s journals, which chronicled his adventures and defining moments of him as an exiled Jedi. Several of these moments revolve around Luke, including saving an eight-year-old Luke after both of them got involved in a “water tax” skirmish with Jabba the Hutt’s men, and taking a job to help Luke pay for replacement parts for his skyhopper. The latter event led to a conflict between Obi-Wan and Uncle Owen over whether or not Obi-Wan should watch over Luke, which was ultimately resolved after Obi-Wan saved Owen’s life from the Black Krrsantan.

Even if a young Luke would play a very small role in the events of the Obi-Wan series, it’s hard to deny that a cameo appearance would tug on fans’ heartstrings, especially as Hamill’s portrayal of Luke in movies comes to a close with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Would you want to see a young Luke Skywalker in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!