Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Interested in Exploring Darth Vader Comics for Disney+

Based on his cold, calculating, and ruthless history, it's difficult to find ways to make Darth Vader the main character in a narrative, as he instead is largely featured in more supporting roles, though he has taken center stage in various comic book series from Marvel, some of which actor Hayden Christensen would be interested in exploring in a future Disney+ series. Christensen is currently playing the character in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, a role which he prepared for by consuming various other Star Wars adventures, but while he knows there's compelling inspiration out there, he also doesn't want to jump the gun on whether we'll get more of his Vader.

In response to ScreenRant asking Christensen about reprising his role for a future project, the actor shared, "I don't know. I can't answer that question. I certainly would love to continue with this character, and I feel like there's more there to do. But we'll see... In preparing for this, I did as much research as I could. And I got to read some of these Darth Vader comics, these standalone comics that just focus on Darth Vader, and [there's] some really interesting stuff there. I don't know. But yeah, I would love to get to do this again."

Understandably, there's a lot of material that could be covered with an Anakin Skywalker series, but options are a bit limited when it comes to Darth Vader.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Christensen was a little bit more definitive about his interest in more Vader, responding he was "absolutely" interested, while adding, "To get to do more with this character would be amazing!"

As far as whether a future appearance could be in a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, there has been no confirmation on such a story being developed. While fans and members of the cast and crew have expressed their interest in a sophomore season, it would be difficult to continue to involve Vader, as his history with Kenobi was seemingly limited between the events of the prequel and original trilogies.

