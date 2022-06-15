Obi-Wan Kenobi: Reva Trends As Star Wars Fans Praise the Character's Arc

Obi-Wan Kenobi's penultimate episode was released on Disney+ today and featured a lot of excitement as well as a long-awaited flashback. The new show sees the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but there are also some great newcomers, including Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part V" spoilers ahead. In the latest episode, Reva's true intentions were revealed. As many fans suspected, she was the youngling seen at the beginning of the show's first episode, so her quest to find Obi-Wan and become the Grand Inquisitor was all a plot to get closer to Vader so she could kill him herself. Many fans have taken to social media today to praise the character and her arc over the last five episodes.

"The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive," Christensen recently said of Ingram's performance. "I think she's done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Reva below...