Obi-Wan Kenobi: Reva Trends As Star Wars Fans Praise the Character's Arc
Obi-Wan Kenobi's penultimate episode was released on Disney+ today and featured a lot of excitement as well as a long-awaited flashback. The new show sees the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but there are also some great newcomers, including Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part V" spoilers ahead. In the latest episode, Reva's true intentions were revealed. As many fans suspected, she was the youngling seen at the beginning of the show's first episode, so her quest to find Obi-Wan and become the Grand Inquisitor was all a plot to get closer to Vader so she could kill him herself. Many fans have taken to social media today to praise the character and her arc over the last five episodes.
"The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive," Christensen recently said of Ingram's performance. "I think she's done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Reva below...
Most Impressive
Holy Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Reva's story arc... trust in Deborah Chow.
Holy crap 👏👏👏#ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/ixCeMc9Lt9— Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) June 15, 2022
Reva's Time to Shine
#ObiWan Episode 5 was Reva’s best episode. She was badass, understood and the episode elevated the character a ton.— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 15, 2022
My Heart Hurts
// #obiwankenobi #kenobi spoilers
.
.
.
.
.
these parallels between vader/anakin and reva 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Rddf76cTgQ
Moses Rules
Whole cast is killing it but folks should know that Vader scene would not have hit the way it did if Moses Ingram wasn’t putting in a great performance. #Reva— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 15, 2022
Say It Louder
I got a few words for all the haters.#Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva #Reva pic.twitter.com/9J8Nbdrbb6— Sandra (@geekchic9) June 15, 2022
High Praise
Reva is OFFICIALLY in my top 5 Dark Side characters list now.
Right up there with Maul, Kylo, Trilla and Dooku.
(Yes I got Kylo up here over Vader. This isn’t an invitation to discourse. I will embarrass you.)— 3rd Sister Defense Squad Captain⚜️💍⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) June 15, 2022
More Reva When?!
Kenobi spoilers //
I will never stop thinking about #Reva's back story. I hope we get to see it fleshed out. Her blaming herself for not being able to save her friends and family. Her trying to hide from the inquisitors until she realizes she can get to Vader through them— 💫 (@pocinspace) June 15, 2022
Truth Hurts
If you don’t love and adore Reva idk what to tell you, your taste is rancid— Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) June 15, 2022
No Choice But To Stan
// #Kenobi spoilers
•
•
•
reva 🫶 pic.twitter.com/9jDj9xayVB
Still Shook
#obiwankenobi spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
i truly 110% did NOT expect reva to be hunting vader and it's actually one of my favorite plot twists of the century… she's my girl she's THE IT GIRL
Give This Woman a Hug
#obiwankenobi spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
reva baby you deserved so much better.. pic.twitter.com/plUWWYEuTD
Emotions Are High
Yes, that scene with Reva absolutely made me cry. Been a hot minute since I cired during a Star War #ObiWanKenobi— Mac Roberts (@McNallyRoberts) June 15, 2022
In Conclusion
Reva is one of the best characters to come out of this new Disney+ era of Star Wars. Just phenomenally written.— Noah (@keldorjedii) June 15, 2022