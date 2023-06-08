Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Casts Doubt on Season 2 Return, Hopes for Leia Spinoff

One of the many elements of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi that was shrouded in secrecy before the project aired was that Vivien Lyra Blair would be a major component of the project, with her Leia Organa becoming a significant presence in Kenobi’s history. While fans are still hoping to get more of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master in a Season 2, Blair herself cast doubt on Leia returning for such a project, though expressed her excitement at getting to deliver more of Leia’s adventures in a spinoff. Such a spinoff might currently seem unlikely, but the sprawling nature of the galaxy far, far away means we can’t rule out such a return.

“Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, ‘Will we get a second season of Obi-Wan?’ And I honestly, I think it’s very much a possibility because Ewan is just begging to do another one. He’s really excited,” Blair revealed to The Direct. “I think I would love to, but I was saying, like, I don’t see how I would fit into it, because it’s very implied that she doesn’t see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, A New Hope. And so, I think it’s kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we’re kind of hoping for my own show there. We’re kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out.”

Blair’s performance as Leia was a bright spot in the series, so while fans would understandably love to see more of her, it’s also hard to deny that a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi might not be the place for it. When the series revealed that Leia and Obi-Wan knew each other before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, audiences were already perplexed enough by this experience from their past, as they were assumed to be strangers in that debut movie. Additionally, some fans were upset that, rather than focusing solely on the title character, Leia was an integral component of the adventure, so a Season 2 would likely put more singular focus on Kenobi.

Whether it be Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy or director Deborah Chow, the creatives involved with the series have emphasized that the story was envisioned as a limited event, so while a sophomore season already seems unlikely, getting more of young Leia is even more doubtful.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

