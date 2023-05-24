Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Joel Edgerton Addresses a Season 2 Return

Star Wars fans were looking forward to Ewan McGregor's return to the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the series also brought back prequel star Joel Edgerton to reprise his role of Owen Lars. With fans hopeful that we could see more adventures set in this point in time, Edgerton notes that he's not entirely in a rush for a sophomore season to move forward, or at least doesn't want another season if there isn't a good reason for more episodes to be developed. All episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

"I don't know, I believe that should only turn up if there's a good valid reason for it, I wouldn't want to invite myself to a party where I don't really belong," Edgerton shared with Screen Rant of a possible Season 2. "I feel like, in many ways, that story has maybe come full circle, or completed itself in the way that it needed to. But I'm sure there's someone that, if they had a bright idea, I would definitely put the hessian on again. I always joke that it's the Tatooine fabric of choice is, it's like a potato sack, like brown, coarse kind of material. I'd love to see someone make a Vogue cover for Vogue Tatooine."

Both ahead of its release and in the wake of its conclusion, Lucasfilm and the figures behind bringing the series to life have referred to the project as a limited series, as its origins were as a spin-off film before being adapted into a six-episode series. The success of the series ignited more excitement in fans that we could get more adventures of the reclusive Jedi master, though with Lucasfilm currently working on a variety of other Star Wars TV series, any future episodes likely wouldn't be developed in the near future.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy similarly shared recently that, while the door is open for more Obi-Wan Kenobi, there aren't currently any plans.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Kennedy shared with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series."

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

