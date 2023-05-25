Star Wars Pride 2023 Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

June is Pride Month 2023, and Funko has launched new Star Wars Pop figures designed to highlight the work of the It Gets Better Project, "a nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe." This year, R2-D2 and BB-8 are getting a colorful makeover, and you can pre-order them via the links below.

Note that Funko has pledged to donate $65 from sales of each Loungefly BB-8 backpack and Funko Pop bundle (4000 piece limited edition) to the It Gets Better Project as part of their Pops With Purpose program. The bundle includes a mini-backpack and a sparkly Diamond Collection variant of the Pride BB-8 Funko Pop. If you opt for the individual Funko Pops, Amazon currently lists the release date as December 31st, which is a standard placeholder date. Odds are it will ship in June.

Funko has partnered with the It Gets Better Project on Pride Pop releases for several years now, and their original statement about the collaboration still holds true today:

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."