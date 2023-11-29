Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop Lineup Adds a Sokka Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In September, Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops of Floating Aang, Azula, Iroh, Momo, a Deluxe King Bumi and a Super Sized Appa with Armor were launched, and now a Hot Topic exclusive Sokka has joined the wave. Pre-orders for all of these new Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops are live via the links below (exclusives are highlighted). You can check out more Funko Wednesday Pop drops right here.

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender will launch its first new movie from the newly formed Avatar Studios in theaters on October 10, 2025. Lauren Montgomery (who worked on both the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and The Legend of Korra sequel) will be returning to the franchise to direct the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie for Flying Back Animation. Original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino also return to the franchise to executive produce the new movie alongside Eric Coleman.

Concrete plot details have yet to be revealed, nor has the voice cast been set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie as of this writing either. But that's not the only return planned as Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is currently in the works for a worldwide release with Netflix, but that project has yet to get a concrete release window or date either as of the time of this writing. Which means, Azula's return in either project is still very much on the table!