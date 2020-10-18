Star Wars: Rahul Kohli Sets the Record Straight Over Those Ezra Bridger Tweets

✖

One of our favorite recent Internet sagas has been following Rahul Kohli's jokes about Star Wars. The Haunting of Bly Manor star hinted that he'd be playing a live-action version of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger last month, but it turned out to be a joke. The actor has since done some fun Star Wars trolling where he posted that he was filming a new project while wearing a Lucasfilm shirt with Ezra on his computer screen in the background. Unfortunately, he's not actually signed on to play a role in the franchise (which is a shame, because we'd love to see it). During a recent interview with Inverse, he talked about his Star Wars tweets and revealed the character he'd really like to play.

"You aren't going to ask about Ezra Bridger, are you?," Kohli teased the interviewer. "I was trolling. I heard rumors that there was a casting call looking for a live-action Ezra that was looking for Asian actors in their late twenties, early thirties," he explained. "I had watched a bit of Rebels that morning, so it was fresh in my mind. I was going to the gym and I thought I'd fire off a cheeky tweet."

"I say stuff like that all the time and everyone ignores me, it's just me being a little geek and fancasting myself," Kohli explained. "I came back to my phone and I realized I may have kicked up a hornet's nest. But because I'm a troll and a bit of a child I ended up doubling down because I couldn't help myself."

"I've spent more hours lightsaber dueling in my garden than I have acting," Kohli revealed. "I became an actor because of Star Wars." When asked his dream role in the franchise, he said, "I would be in the background of the cantina if that's what it took ... But if I had a preference, I used to love Kyle Katarn from the Jedi Knights series."

"Thrawn was a part of Legends and they brought him back for The Clone Wars so who knows," he explained. "Kyle Katarn or Dash Rendar, just so many cool people."

Just the other day, Kohli also shared a fun The Haunting of Bly Manor/Star Wars mash-up that was inevitable when you consider his Bly character's name is Owen.

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House creator, Mike Flanagan, has a new Netflix series in the works titled Midnight Mass and the show is set to feature Kohli as well as more familiar faces from The Haunting series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.