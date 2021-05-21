Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Reportedly Not in Active Development

✖

Announced by Lucasfilm last December as a spinoff from The Mandalorian, Variety recently reported that Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is not currently in development at the studio. ComicBook.com has reached out to Lucasfilm for clarification and have not heard back. Given the nature of the industry, the series not being in active development doesn't mean that the series is cancelled or no longer being developed as scheduled, but that it likely isn't currently the top priority for the studio, especially given the number of other confirmed TV series we know are either currently or heading into production.

In Variety's report about Dave Filoni's new role at Lucasfilm, which he earned last summer, the outlet points out, "A third announced spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, is not currently in active development."

Last year saw production on Star Wars: Andor commence, while earlier this year saw the filming of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett take place. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi recently started filming over the last few weeks, while Season 3 of The Mandalorian is also expected to start shooting in the near future, and Andor has yet to wrap production. Lucasfilm has also previously announced the series Star Wars: Lando, Star Wars: Acolyte, and Star Wars: Ahsoka, with it being unclear when those projects will move forward.

Admittedly, the only details this report confirms is that Rangers of the New Republic won't be moving forward anytime soon, but with the number of Disney+ projects, as well as theatrical endeavors, it's possible that the series could start being developed in the coming months.

Of course, some can't help but wonder if the current status of Rangers isn't related to Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano. Ahead of Rangers officially being announced, a number of rumors emerged that she was gearing up to star in her own spinoff series, with the events of Season 2 seemingly setting the stage for such an adventure, as Carano's Cara Dune enlisted as a Ranger. With Lucasfilm severing ties with the actress shortly after the announcement of Rangers of the New Republic, further reports claimed that this wouldn't impact that series.

Whether Carano's departure impacted the series and now must be reworked or if the series was never meant to take priority on Lucasfilm's crowded slate of projects is yet to be determined.

