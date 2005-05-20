Star Wars Red Saber Funko Pop Series Nears Its End With Darth Tyranus
Funko has been cranking out exclusive Pop figure series lately with Star Wars Duel of the Fates, Marvel Sinister 6, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar to name a few. The Star Wars Red Saber Series is among these collections, and the penultimate figure launched today. The Deluxe Darth Tyranus / Count Dooku is currently available to pre-order here at GameStop priced at $22.99 while it lasts. Previous releases in the series include:
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1: Darth Sidious
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Savage Opress
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Darth Maul
- Star Wars Red Saber Series Volume 1 Darth Vader (Coming Soon)
As the title of the series suggests, the Red Saber series is all about the Sith. All of the Pop figures in the collection feature a a glowing lightsaber and lava base. The "Volume 1" designation for the series indicates that we can look forward to additional waves in the future. Stay tuned.
