Here's Where to Get Funko CCXP 2022 Winter Con Exclusive Pop Figures

By Sean Fallon

Funko's first international Comic Con Convention Experience (CCXP) kicked of today, November 30th with a wave of exclusive Pop figures. The CCXP / Freddy's Beach Bash event actually takes place from December 1 to December 4 in gthe São Paulo Expo convention center in Brazil, but you can get your pre-orders in for the shared exclusives starting right now. Everything you need to know to make that happen can be found right here. 

A list of the Pop figure exclusives from the event can be found below complete with pre-order links (updating as needed). Note that the CCXP figures will include a convention sticker while the shared exclusives sold online will feature the 2022 Winter Convention Exclusive sticker. If your chosen Funko Pop  sells out, odds are you'll be able to find it here on eBay

bcc2022-shared-retailer-images-usa-a72596d2cd8477befbafe7d3ac19f4c5.png

Amazon CCXP / Winter Con 2022  Exclusives - See on Amazon (Coming Soon)

  • DC Black Adam – Black Adam
  • DC Justice League – Raven

Walmart CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives 

Hot Topic CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives:

Funko CCXP  / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives - See at the Funko Shop

  • One Piece – Luffy with Thousand Sunny (Pop Ride)
  • The Simpsons – Dolph Starbeam
  • Star Wars Andor – Vel Sartha

GameStop CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives:

Entertainment Earth CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives (drops at 9am PT / 12pm ET)

DC Black Adam – Hawkman (SODA) – See at Entertainment Earth after launch time

B&N and BAM CCXP / Winter Con 2022  Exclusives:

Chalice Collectibles CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives:

FYE CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives:

Target CCXP / Winter Con 2022 Exclusives:

