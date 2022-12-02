Composite Superman Funko Pop Exclusive Is Part Superman, Part Batman

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can't decide between Superman and Batman? With this new Funko Pop, you don't have to. Composite Superman is a villainous hybrid of both characters, with the added twist of green skin. The character first appeared in the June 1964 issue of World's Finest Comics #142 as a high diver named Joseph Meach. Thanks to an accident that's weird even by comic book standards, Meach gained the powers of the Legion of Superheroes which allowed him to transform his body into a half Superman, half Batman abomination. Meach proceeded to torment Batman and Superman out of jealousy until his powers wore off.

Pre-orders for the Composite Superman Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $13.99 with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout. It is expected to arrive in January, 2023. If you need something to get over the top with the shipping threshold, we suggest checking out the huge wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops that were released recently.

On a related note, the Batman: Hush arc by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee is one of the most popular Batman stories ever told, and this new DC Comics Pop figure from Funko celebrates its 20th anniversary with a design based on the iconic Jim Lee cover art. It's half Batman, half Hush, and the only place you can pre-order one is here at GameStop. It's an exclusive priced at $14.99 that's expected to ship in February 2023.

The Batman: Hush cover art was also utilized for the 2019 animated film adaptation that you can grab here on Amazon in Blu-ray and digital formats. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the Batman: Hush 20th anniversary edition here on Amazon, where the hardcover is currently $38.49 (23% off).