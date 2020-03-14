Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Digital Release Doesn’t Include Deleted Scenes

Just hours after Disney postponed the theatrical release of a handful of movies, the House of Mouse is making up with the release of new content through means of digital media and home media formats. Earlier Friday night, the company announced Frozen 2 would be hitting Disney+ this Sunday, over three months ahead of its previously-revealed June debut. Shortly after that, fans noticed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had been made available through digital platforms. The saga-ending Star Wars flick was originally scheduled for release this Tuesday, March 17th.

Though anyone can buy and watch The Rise of Skywalker immediately, the digital release appears to be without deleted scenes, a staple to most home media releases, especially when considering titles released by Disney. The bonus extras included in the digital release, however, of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in their entirety below.

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

