Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Releases Digitally Early Amid Coronavirus Quarantines

To keep up with all the eyeballs confined to their homes as the United States takes precautions with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, The Walt Disney Company is making sure that everyone has something to watch. Fresh off the announcement that Frozen 2 will arrive on Disney+ three months ahead of schedule, Disney has moved up the digital release for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and made it available to purchase on digital platforms right now! As of this writing, the film is officially available on iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more, but is not available for rent, only purchase.

Star: Wars the Rise of Skywalker will also be available on Disney+ in 4K at some point this year - most likely in the summer. An educated guess would put it around July or so. If you don't want to wait that long and would rather own a physical copy of the film, your main options for owning Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray and DVD are outlined below - including retailer special editions (Amazon is not offering Blu-ray pre-order options currently).

The official list of special features for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home video releases are as follows:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

