New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Fate” TV Spot Released

The end of the Skywalker Saga is just under a month away with the release of the ninth film in the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and while the film will close out the long journey begun in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope through the stories of Rey, Poe, Finn and even Kylo Ren, it will do so with a truth familiar to the franchise: we’re not alone and good people will fight if we lead them. And that’s the message being shared in the latest television spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in which the heroes of the galaxy far, far, away accept that this journey is their fate.

In the new spot, which you can watch for yourself in the video player above, we get glimpses of various battles the heroes will face in Rise of Skywalker, from the watery confrontation between Kylo and Rey to a more desert-like skirmish to epic space battles fans of the franchise have come to expect over the years. Bringing all these scenes together, however, is Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and his assertion that they are not the only people willing to stand up against the First Order and that “good people will fight if we lead them.”

Leading those good people may end up seeing the core three characters of the sequel Star Wars trilogy — Poe, Finn, and Rey — working together in way that hasn’t really been explored in the two previous installments. According to Isaac, while the three characters were denied time together in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as the stories kept them largely apart, Rise of Skywalker will bring them together.

“This time around you get to see the trio together, you know, I think after the spirit of the original trilogy, exploring the dynamic between these three characters that love each other,” Isaac shared with Entertainment Weekly previously. “You feel like they have been together but when you really look at it, wow, they really haven’t spent much time together out of the cockpit.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams ad stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description of the film below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.