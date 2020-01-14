Star Wars Actor Reveals Why He Wanted to Return for Rogue One Prequel Series

After starring in a big-budget franchise like Star Wars, an actor might not be as inclined to come back for a small-screen outing within the franchise, but in the case of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Alan Tudyk, having seen what Disney accomplished with Star Wars: The Mandalorian, returning to reprise the role of K-2SO came as a no-brainer. Not only was Tudyk excited to return to the galaxy far, far away to provide the voice of K-2SO for the upcoming prequel series, but he also refused to have a body double take on the physicality of the role for the show, due to the subtle on-set body language contributions he brings to the character.

“Playing with Cassian, playing with Diego Luna, and being in the world of Star Wars again,” Tudyk shared at an event for the Television Critics Association about his interest in reprising his role [H/T /Film]. “Especially after seeing The Mandalorian and seeing what they can do with a series, how much fun it is to just go into smaller stories and tell stories that way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to providing K-2SO with his sarcastic sense of humor, Tudyk wore a motion-capture suit on set to help create a more engaging dynamic for his co-stars. Despite Disney offering the actor a slight reprieve from his duties with a body double taking over the physical role of the droid, the actor pointed out how his performance is what helped bring the character to life in such a unique way.

“I don’t want anybody else doing that,” Tudyk confessed. “It means a lot to me. They offered it but it’s not a voice over job for me. Because his face doesn’t move, that’s what you have is your body to show emotion. And because of [playing I, Robot‘s] Sonny and just because of theater, I’m trained. I studied that and it’s something I enjoy.”

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

The untitled Rogue One prequel series is only one of Disney+’s exciting Star Wars series, as a second season of The Mandalorian is set to debut this fall while a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently being developed.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!