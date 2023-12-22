Star Wars: Patty Jenkins' Rogue One Spinoff Writer Revealed

✖

Rogue Squadron has landed a writer. Months after the project was first announced by Lucasfilm, Matthew Robinson has been hired to work on a script for the space-faring pilot feature. Robinson's latest project was Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick's Love and Monsters. He also wrote Paramount's live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold adaptation and prior to that, his most notable work was co-writing and co-directing The Invention of Lying alongside Ricky Gervais.

The news comes from THR, which suggests it's unclear if Robinson was the first writer Lucasfilm had in mind when announcing the project last December. Regardless, it's said Robinson has already begun work on the script, which is expected to enter pre-production later this year before principal photography begins sometime next year. It currently has a release date of December 22, 2023, and will be the next feature film released as part of the Star Wars franchise.

Robinson is writing the script for a project that will be directed by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. Jenkins said last year the movie was already deep into development with a treatment near completion.

"We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big," Jenkins previously told Collider. "So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story."

At that time, she also teased a writer but suggested she wanted him to have his own announcement when the time was right.

"I want him to have his own proper announcement, so I'm going to wait until that comes out," the filmmaker confirmed.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023. Director Taika Waititi's Star Wars film does not have a confirmed release date, though Disney has secured release dates for Star Wars films in both December of 2025 and December of 2027.

What other Star Wars spin-offs would you like to see?