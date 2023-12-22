Star Wars: Patty Jenkins Says She's "Very Far" Into Developing Rogue Squadron

✖

Last week saw the surprise announcement that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a project which most fans were oblivious to, with the director recently confirming that progress on the project has gotten "very far." Why the status of the upcoming film might come as a surprise is the fact that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was confirmed to be directing a Star Wars film this past May, though it seems that announcement came before a script had even been confirmed for that film and, while there might not be a script for Rogue Squadron quite yet, it seems as one could be developed quite soon.

"We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big," Jenkins confirmed with Collider. "So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story."

Despite teasing the progress on the film, Jenkins did not, however, reveal who would be writing the adventure.

"I want him to have his own proper announcement, so I'm going to wait until that comes out," the filmmaker confirmed.

Fans of the Legends corner of the Star Wars franchise, formerly considered the "Star Wars Expanded Universe," immediately recognized the title of the film from previous novels, comic books, and video games that explored the "Rogue Squadron" of Rebellion pilots after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Jenkins did confirm that, while the new film might conceptually and spiritually borrow elements from those adventures, fans shouldn't expect a direct adaptation of that material.

"[In the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie] we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books," Jenkins confirmed to IGN. "There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023. Director Taika Waititi's Star Wars film does not have a confirmed release date, though Disney has secured release dates for Star Wars films in both December of 2025 and December of 2027.

