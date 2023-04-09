Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Confirms How They Improved the Look of Ahsoka's Montrals (Exclusive)

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in London yesterday, and it featured the debut of the first official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka, the upcoming series that sees Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Of course, the character originally debuted in animation in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was brought to life in live-action by Dawson during the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian as well as in the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. During Star Wars Celebration, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Dawson, and she explained how the upcoming series improved on the look of Ahsoka's Montrals, the sensory organs that sprout from her head.

"I think one of the things I was definitely referring to is the Montrals," Dawson explained when asked about making some changes after listening to fans. "You know, we kept adjusting them episode to episode and from Mandalorian to Boba Fett and honestly, literally, the technology didn't exist and it was always top of mind for us, and I call them 'the Mengineers,' like they were really intense about it and like wanting to get it right. And so I'm literally wearing a 3D printed skull cap ... I could hear it like bones in my ears as I put it on because it's like the skin that's on and you could hear them and the movement of them."

She continued, "It was designed specifically for our show, it's never existed before. So I think that's one detail I can share, but there's a lot of other stuff for sure." She added when asked if the head-tails make her feel like Ahsoka, she added, "I mean, there's a lot to put on before I feel like that, but yeah."

Who Stars in Ahsoka?

In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka is set to star Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), David Tennant (Huyang), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Ray Stevenson (Baylin), and Ivanna Sakhno (Shin). It was also previously reported that Hayden Christensen will be appearing in the show as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Dave Filoni will direct multiple episodes of Ahsoka. Other directors include Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Recently, Filoni revealed to The Wrap that bringing animated characters into live-action isn't his priority, but he did tease more to come in Ahsoka.

"At the end of the day, I've been very happy with the ones that have gone over," Filoni said of the characters who have moved from animation to live-action. "There may or may not be more in Ahsoka, if that's your thing. If you're excited about that, I'm just saying that one might have a few more, which makes sense, by the way. As you know, I wrote it. You can't fault me there."

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this August.