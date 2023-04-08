Star Wars: Ahsoka Adds Doctor Who's David Tennant to Cast

Star Wars Celebration is taking place in London this weekend and the event is providing Star Wars fans will all manner of exciting new information about the franchise, particularly some of its more eagerly anticipated projects, such as Ahsoka. Among the exciting Ahsoka news has been some casting details including the announcement that iconic Doctor Who star David Tennant is joining the series as well. It was announced on Saturday that Tennant will be playing a droid named Huyang, a character that Tennant previously voiced in series creator Dave Filoni's animated version of the series. Tennant also previously won a Daytime Emmy for the role.

"You have to have him," Filoni said at the event (via Deadline). "He makes it work."

Tennant returning to Star Wars isn't the only "return" of sorts for the actor. Tennant also recently returned to Doctor Who, stunning fans when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor unexpectedly regenerated not into Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but as Tennant — who had previously played the Tenth Doctor — now taking his place as the Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa will come on as the Fifteenth Doctor a bit later.

Lars Mikkelsen will play Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka.

Tennant's casting wasn't the only big news about Ahsoka on Saturday. It was also revealed that Lars Mikkelsen will be reprising the role of Thrawn, a role he previously portrayed in the animated Star Wars Rebels.

"We met through Skype," Mikkelsen said of him and Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, who he previously worked with on animated Star Wars shows. "At some point, finishing up that series, David asked me, 'Have you ever been to LA?' I went, 'No, no.' 'We're gonna make that happen,' he said...I've never been on a set with so much passion, I must say. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

When does Ahsoka debut on Disney+?

It was also announced during Celebration that Ahsoka will arrive on Disney+ in August 2023. The series also debuted its first official poster as well as a teaser trailer for the eagerly anticipated upcoming series. You can read more about all of those things here.

What do you think about Tennant joining the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka? Are you excited for the upcoming series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.