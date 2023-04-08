Star Wars: Ahsoka's Lars Mikkelsen Reveals How Live-Action Thrawn Differs From Animated Thrawn (Exclusive)

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Lars Mikkelsen explained how his live-action Thrawn differs from the animated version. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis got to interview the villain at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Over the course of their chat, Mikkelsen assured fans that they would be getting some of the same devious acting with Thrawn in Ahsoka. It's been a long wait to see all this stuff from Rebels and other corners of the Star Wars mythos make an appearance. But, the massive reveals this weekend gleefully set the tone for all the stuff coming up later down the road. Here's what the actor had to say on press row this morning.

"It's hard to get into that without getting into the story telling, you know, because of course some time has expired between rebels and where we get into the story here," Mikkelsen said. "So, and that time what happened in that time has put his mark on him, but in general, he's still the same bloke, mate. You see, you see he's so you're in for, you know, what you hope for?

How Did This Massive Surprise Come Together?

Brandon Davis also managed to ask about keeping Thrawn a secret all this time. A lot of fans woke up celebrating when they heard the news of Mikkelsen in the role. It's been a couple of days straight with new, exciting Star Wars scoops. This one might end up being the biggest one of the weekend though.

"It was one and a half years ago. I've known for quite a while now and it's such a relief that I can actually tell people now because everybody's been asking me. I've just been lying and lying," Mikkelsen told us. "I don't like lying."

With that bit of subterfuge out of the way, Mikkelsen expressed his enthusiasm to be back int he role again during the Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration.

"We met through Skype," Mikkelsen said when asked about his scheming with Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, who has a shared history on the animated Star Wars shows. "At some point, finishing up that series, David asked me, 'Have you ever been to LA?' I went, 'No, no.' 'We're gonna make that happen,' he said...I've never been on a set with so much passion, I must say. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

Are you thrilled Thrawn is back? Let us know down in the comments!