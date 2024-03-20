Star Wars: Embrace the Dark Side With This New RSVLTS Collection

For more than 40 years, the Star Wars franchise has delivered audiences countless heroes who defy the odds and fight back against evil, but as any fan of the franchise can tell you, sometimes you connect a bit more with the nefarious side of the galaxy far, far away. Luckily, for those who have a more sinister streak, RSVLTS has released an all-new collection of items that honor the most iconic villains in the franchise, from Darth Vader to Grand Admiral Thrawn to beloved bounty hunters. You can head to the official RSVLTS website to check out the complete collection of Dark Side gear. RSVLTS describes the new items, "The collection includes a sinister assemblage of five Star Wars Dark Side designs all being epic tributes to the baddest beings in the galaxy. All designs are on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and are available across classic and women's styles/sizing, with select designs available across youth and preschooler sizes/styles, as well as hybrid shorts and Kunu Koolers!" Scroll down to see what this Dark Side collection from RSVLTS has to offer.

Any Methods Necessary KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) They didn't get a lot of screen time, but the burly, surly bounty hunters summoned by Darth Vader to sniff out that pesky Han Solo captured our attention like there was a reward for it. Bring home Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-88, Zuckuss, and the rest of the galaxy's finest, um, entrepreneurs, on this colorful comic-style KUNUFLEX.

Any Methods Necessary Hybrid Shorts (Photo: RSVLTS)

Any Means Necessary Kunu Kooler (Photo: RSVLTS)

Thrawn's Pawns KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Think this is an awesome shirt? You're dead right. Experience the tessellating terror of a KUNUFLEX buttondown featuring the loyal army of Admiral Mitth'raw'nuruodo. Featuring an appearance from Enoch, and Thrawn himself keeping an eye on things from his pocket perch, this shirt will bring your wardrobe back to life in no time.

Thrawn's Pawns Hybrid Shorts (Photo: RSVLTS)

Thrawn's Pawns Kunu Kooler (Photo: RSVLTS)

The Force and the Phantom KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) The second blade of his Lightsaber appeared. Your mind exploded. Relive the unforgettable showdown between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn on this dramatic KUNUFLEX homage to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. With planets, vehicles, and epic battle vignettes set among shadowy black clouds and an oozing red background, it'll strike fear in the heart and sorrow in the soul of anyone who knows the tragic outcome.

The Force and the Phantom Hybrid Shorts (Photo: RSVLTS)

Quite Operational KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo: RSVLTS) Have an interest in mechanical engineering? Enjoy watching the galaxy cower in fear at the sight of a villain's newest vehicle? Well then, you slightly twisted terrestrial, have we got the shirt for you. Steer your wardrobe toward the proverbial Dark Side with this schematic-filled buttondown featuring Death Stars, AT-ATs, Star Destroyers, and more baddie blueprints.

Quite Operational Kunu Kooler (Photo: RSVLTS)