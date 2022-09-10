Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.

ComicBook.com writer and Marvel Phaze Zero Podcast host Jamie Jirak was at D23 Expo 2022, where Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was part of Lucasfilm's presentation. Here's the photo of Jude Law that was shown during D23:

(Photo: Jamie Jirak / Comicbook.com / Phaze Zero)

Skeleton Crew was announced for Disney+ on Star Wars Day 2022. Fans were surprised to learn that the series exists; that Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts is shepherding it, and that Jude Law will be starring in it.

We've really only seen concept art from the series, but that artwork has been exciting for a lot of fans, as it shows four young characters from a galaxy far, far, away about to embark on some kind of Amblin-style space adventure, with Jude Law's character as their companion. As Jon Watts has teased:

"It's a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home... We liked the idea of using kids to give you a different perspective and see the galaxy through a different pair of eyes."

When Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy spoke to ComicBook.com about Skeleton Crew, she seemed to indicate that it would help Star Wars get into more of the young adult TV lane – much like Star Trek has added animated comedy (Lower Decks) and YA series (Prodigy) to its franchise portfolio:

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Kennedy explained. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is in production.