Star Wars Shows Off Latest Halloween Merch, Including Inflatable Baby Yoda

Halloween season is upon us, but there's something even more exciting than spooky season happening this October: Star Wars: The Mandalorian is coming back! Since Halloween and The Mandalorian are definitely the highlights of the month, what better way to celebrate than combining the two? The official Twitter account for Star Wars shared some fun Halloween merch, including an inflatable Baby Yoda.

“Bring the power of the Force to Halloween this year with these costumes, decorations, and more,” @starwars wrote. The list includes a Star Wars Halloween Trick-or-Treat shirt, glow-in-the-dark Star Wars pajamas, multiple characters costumes, and more! You can check them out in the tweets below:

Last month, The Mandalorian had a successful run at the Emmys, winning seven out of the 15 awards it was nominated for. The Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from an EGOT).

During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Do you plan on buying any Star Wars Halloween merch? Tell us in the comments! Not in the mood for Halloween this year? There are also some adorable Baby Yoda items available with more of a holiday season vibe. You can check those out here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th AKA the night before Halloween!